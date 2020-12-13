Gilas faces daunting task of playing Korea twice in Clark bubble

GILAS Pilipinas will play Korea twice in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers come February.

Fiba released a schedule for the last window of the qualifiers for the continental tilt, giving the Philippines a favorable draw for the scheduled bubble in Clark.

Gilas will play Korea on Feb. 18, actually the rescheduled game originally slated in the second window in Manama, Bahrain last November.

Indonesia tests the home team on Feb. 20, while the second clash between the Filipinos and Koreans will take place on Feb. 22.

That gives Gilas a day's break between its games.

It currently stands with a 3-0 win-loss slate in Group A. The Nationals only need one more victory to formalize its ticket to the continental tourney in Lebanon next year.

Korea, meanwhile, is facing a grueling schedule in the said window.

Aside from the games against Gilas, the Koreans will also take on Indonesia on Feb. 19, and Thailand a day after.

Indonesia and Thailand face off for the last time on Feb. 22.

Also set to be played in the Clark bubble are the Group C games involving Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Hong Kong.

Fiba, though, has yet to release the time and venue for the said games.