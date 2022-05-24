Gilas Pilipinas to face Korea in pair of tuneup games – report

GILAS Pilipinas' focus shifts to the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup, but the big question is how would the team look like?

The Philippine national basketball team is expected to make roster changes with the shocking silver medal finish with a loss to Indonesia at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, and with Season 47 of the PBA opening on June 5.

Gilas is reportedly playing tuneup matches against Korea next month.

New Korea coach Choo Il-seung bared that the two sides have already agreed to a match in Anyang before the two nations fly to Jakarta for the continental championship.

"From June 17 to 18, we will play an evaluation match against the Philippine national team at Anyang Gymnasium. I think we should check the physical condition of the players from the 30th," he said in a report from Jumpball.

Korea, which is already out of contention for the World Cup, is using the two games as a chance to test its new lineup as it focuses solely on the Asia Cup with naturalized player Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) and NBA draft aspirant Lee Hyun-jung headlining the 16-man Korea pool.

The SBP has yet to confirm this development, yet as the case with everything involving Gilas, everything remains shrouded in mystery.

