Gilas still hard at work despite postponement of match vs Thailand

ABU Tratter attended Friday’s practice as Gilas Pilipinas continued their work on Valentine’s Day despite the postponement of their home game against Thailand in the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Tratter was part of the 20 players who attended practice at the Meralco Gym, his first since being named to the pool a few days ago along with Alaska teammate Vic Manuel.

Also attending Friday’s session were team captain Kiefer Ravena and fellow PBA players Marc Pingris, CJ Perez, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, Justin Chua, and Javee Mocon, along with special draftees Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, and Mike Nieto.

Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, Dave Ildefonso, Juan Gomez De Liano, Javi Gomez De Liano.

Dwight Ramos, and Jaydee Tungcab also participated while Kobe Paras showed up in street clothes, unable to join practice because of an injury.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano