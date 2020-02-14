Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Feb 14
    FIBA

    Gilas still hard at work despite postponement of match vs Thailand

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    ABU Tratter attended Friday’s practice as Gilas Pilipinas continued their work on Valentine’s Day despite the postponement of their home game against Thailand in the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

    Tratter was part of the 20 players who attended practice at the Meralco Gym, his first since being named to the pool a few days ago along with Alaska teammate Vic Manuel.

    Also attending Friday’s session were team captain Kiefer Ravena and fellow PBA players Marc Pingris, CJ Perez, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, Justin Chua, and Javee Mocon, along with special draftees Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, and Mike Nieto.
    Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, Dave Ildefonso, Juan Gomez De Liano, Javi Gomez De Liano.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Dwight Ramos, and Jaydee Tungcab also participated while Kobe Paras showed up in street clothes, unable to join practice because of an injury.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again