Gilas lineup at World Cup can be the best ever if Fiba changes rules, says Guiao

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) shouldn't stop lobbying for rule changes in Fiba that will allow players with Philippine blood to play for Gilas Pilipinas particularly in the World Cup which the country will host in 2023.

This was the opinion of former national coach Yeng Guiao, who said Gilas can put together a formidable lineup if such rules are revised, specifically the provision that requires Fil-foreigners to acquire a Philippine passport before turning 16.

It's high time that rule is simplified to make all players with Filipino blood eligible to play for the national team, Guiao said.

“Sa akin, number one, I think the SBP should not stop trying to lobby for changes in the rules na sana, kung may dugo kang Pinoy, Pinoy ka,” said Guiao during a SPIN Sidelines episode aired on Friday.

Guiao said changes in the rule will pave the way for Fil-foreign players such as Jordan Clarkson, Stanley Pringle, and Christian Standhardinger to play in one team just like in the 2018 Asian Games where eligibility rules are different.

Aside from lobbying for changes in the Fiba rules, Guiao said a naturalized big man willing to play in 2023 will also be a welcome addition for Gilas Pilipinas.

“Magagamit natin si Jordan Clarkson, magagamit natin si Stanley Pringle, magagamit natin si Christian Standhardinger. And then mag-naturalize tayo ng isang big man na seven-footer, 6-11, 6-10, who has the ability to play on both sides of the court, who is quick, who is a good team player, and who has a good attitude,” said Guiao.

If that happens, Guiao said the Philippine team in 2023 could go down as one of the strongest ever with a mixture of veterans that have been playing in the PBA and youngsters who can still mature and develop over the next three years.

“And then nandyan si Kai Sotto, nandyan si AJ Edu. This is a combination of the veterans and the young guns. Pagsamahin mo sila June Mar [Fajardo], pagsamahin mo sila Japeth [Aguilar]. Naku, ang sarap nun. Nandyan na ‘ung veteran point guard mo, pinayagan for example si Stanley Pringle, pinayagan si Jordan Clarkson tapos nandyan na ‘yung mga magagaling ngayon, si Dwight Ramos, si Kiefer [Ravena], si Thirdy, si CJ Perez.”

“Can you imagine the kind of talent? Puwede natin i-combine. Eto, nandito na. Hindi na natin ito parang nangingisda ka na hindi mo alam kung kakagat ‘yung isda. Eto, hawak na natin. Rule changes na lang kailangan,” he added.

Guiao, however, recognized that convincing Fiba to change its eligibility rules won't be easy, the same sentiment as current Gilas project director Tab Baldwin.

“Mahirap ‘yun,” said the NLEX coach, referring to the Fiba rule changes. “Ako talaga, pinagdadasal ko na maging successful ang SBP na mapalitan ang rule na ‘yun. Pinoy ka eh, nanay mo Pilipino eh, o kahit yung tatay mo, Pilipino eh. Dapat Pinoy ka lalo na kung ‘yung bata ang gusto maglaro katulad ni Jordan Clarkson.”

Looking at the process being undertaken by Ateneo big man Ange Kouame, Guiao also said the process of naturalization should begin at the soonest possible time.

“Dapat ngayon pa lang, pipiliin na natin ‘yun (naturalized player) dahil matagal ang proseso sa Kongreso. Baka mahabol tayo ng oras,” Guiao added.