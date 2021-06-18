Kouame, Sotto team up vs Prosper as Gilas takes on Indonesia

RIDING off the huge momentum from its inspiring win over Korea, Gilas Pilipinas seeks to continue its immaculate run in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers against Indonesia Friday at AUF Gym in Clark.

Naturalized center Ange Kouame and Filipino prodigy Kai Sotto test their wits against Timnas slotman Lester Prosper when the two nations clash at 6 p.m.

Gilas is still on a high from its pulsating 81-78 victory over the Koreans last Wednesday, with SJ Belangel playing the role of the hero and drilling the off-balanced, game-winning bank three at the buzzer.

The shot heard around Angeles, and nationwide at that, propelled the Filipinos to a 4-0 record in Group A, and more importantly, a seat in the continental showpiece in August.

Dwight Ramos and RJ Abarrientos are once again expected to continue their strong showings for the Philippines, while Jordan Heading, Lebron Lopez, and Geo Chiu all make their seniors team debuts in this tiff.

Rounding out the lineup for coach Tab Baldwin are Isaac Go, Justine Baltazar, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Carl Tamayo.

Indonesia, on the other hand, showed great promise yet eventually fell to Korea, 104-81, on Thursday.

Prosper led the way for the side of coach Rajko Toroman, but he'll have to get more help from the locals, led by Abraham Damar Grahita and Hardianus Lakudu if Timnas want to upset the home team.

Indonesia currently holds a 1-3 record and, although it's already qualified for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup as hosts, would like to affirm its spot in the third place of the group.

Japan (1-1) and Chinese Taipei (1-2) clash in the first game of the day at 2:30 p.m. in Group B action, with Gavin Edwards still leading the charge for the Akatsuki Five against the young Taiwanese side.

