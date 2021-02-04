Gilas debutant Kai Sotto set for Feb. 18 baptism of fire vs Korea

GILAS Pilipinas' schedule inside the Doha bubble is now set.

All three games of the Philippine national team for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers will be held at Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multipurpose Hall, based on the full schedule released by Fiba for the Qatar bubble city.

Gilas takes on Korea on Feb. 18 in a game set at 10 p.m. (Manila time). That game will be the last of that gameday's triple-header, following the clash between Malaysia and Japan at 4 p.m., and China and Chinese Taipei at 7 p.m.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

NBA G League Ignite stud Kai Sotto is set to make his seniors debut with Gilas, where he is set to team up with PBA veterans Kiefer Ravena and CJ Perez, as well as cadets Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, and Justine Baltazar.

The Philippines' duel against Indonesia, meanwhile, will be the curtain raiser for the Feb. 20 double-header, with tip-off scheduled at 4 p.m. Following it will be the game between Korea and Thailand at 7 p.m.

And lastly, the second Gilas faceoff against Korea on Feb. 22 will once again be at 10 p.m., the third game in the day's quadruple-header.

Other games that day will see China and Chinese Taipei at 4 p.m., Japan and Malaysia at 7 p.m., and Indonesia and Thailand at 1 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Gilas only needs one win to formally qualify for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia come August as it carries a 3-0 slate in Group A.