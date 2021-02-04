Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Feb 4
    FIBA

    Gilas debutant Kai Sotto set for Feb. 18 baptism of fire vs Korea

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    GILAS Pilipinas' schedule inside the Doha bubble is now set.

    All three games of the Philippine national team for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers will be held at Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multipurpose Hall, based on the full schedule released by Fiba for the Qatar bubble city.

    Gilas takes on Korea on Feb. 18 in a game set at 10 p.m. (Manila time). That game will be the last of that gameday's triple-header, following the clash between Malaysia and Japan at 4 p.m., and China and Chinese Taipei at 7 p.m.

    Continue reading below ↓

    NBA G League Ignite stud Kai Sotto is set to make his seniors debut with Gilas, where he is set to team up with PBA veterans Kiefer Ravena and CJ Perez, as well as cadets Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, and Justine Baltazar.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Philippines' duel against Indonesia, meanwhile, will be the curtain raiser for the Feb. 20 double-header, with tip-off scheduled at 4 p.m. Following it will be the game between Korea and Thailand at 7 p.m.

    And lastly, the second Gilas faceoff against Korea on Feb. 22 will once again be at 10 p.m., the third game in the day's quadruple-header.

    Other games that day will see China and Chinese Taipei at 4 p.m., Japan and Malaysia at 7 p.m., and Indonesia and Thailand at 1 a.m. on Feb. 23.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Gilas only needs one win to formally qualify for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia come August as it carries a 3-0 slate in Group A.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again