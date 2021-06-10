IT wasn't just Rey Suerte's lucky day

The Gilas Pilipinas team captain went down with an ankle sprain on Wednesday, leaving the national team with yet another casualty less than a week before the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers kick off in Clark, Pampanga.

The 2019 PBA draftee suffered the injury in practice at the Inspire Sports Academy, which resident therapist Dexter Aseron estimated to be a 'Grade 2 or 3 sprain,' meaning it could take one or two weeks for Suerte to recover.

The misfortune is yet another setback to the campaign of Gilas Pilipinas, which earlier lost players Matt Nieto and Dave Ildefonso to injuries.

