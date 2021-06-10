Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gilas team captain Rey Suerte suffers ankle injury

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago

    IT wasn't just Rey Suerte's lucky day

    The Gilas Pilipinas team captain went down with an ankle sprain on Wednesday, leaving the national team with yet another casualty less than a week before the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers kick off in Clark, Pampanga.

    The 2019 PBA draftee suffered the injury in practice at the Inspire Sports Academy, which resident therapist Dexter Aseron estimated to be a 'Grade 2 or 3 sprain,' meaning it could take one or two weeks for Suerte to recover.

    The misfortune is yet another setback to the campaign of Gilas Pilipinas, which earlier lost players Matt Nieto and Dave Ildefonso to injuries.

