Gilas looks to play tune-up game vs China ahead of OQT

AFTER sweeping its Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers matches, Gilas Pilipinas prepares for a possible tune-up game against China, head coach Tab Baldwin confirmed on Sunday.

Baldwin said the practice game could happen before China leaves for Canada where it will see action in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“We are very hopeful that we might get a practice game against China, who is also staying here before they go to Canada for more preparations for themselves,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said he has yet to know specific details about the tune-up match, but the possibility of facing the Asia powerhouse will be beneficial to its own campaign in the Fiba OQT in Belgrade.

“Every game that we can get for these young men is extremely important,” Baldwin said. “It will help us prepare. China is an elite Asian team. If we get a chance to play against them, that will be great for us.”

