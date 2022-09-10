Gilas Women fall short to Malaysia in OT in U18 Asian Champs semis

GILAS Pilipinas Women suffered a sorry 66-65 overtime defeat to Malaysia in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Women's Asian Championship semifinals Saturday at Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Malaysia recap

Sammi Tan scored the go-ahead bucket for the Malays with 10 seconds to play, but missed the bonus freebie that kept the window open for the Filipinas.

Unfortunately, Kate Bobadilla could not steal the win as he muffed her layup much to the dismay of the Philippines.

It was a tough exit for Gilas Women which once again crashed out of the semis and failed to advance to the championship round in hopes of being promoted to Division A -- a repeat of its fortunes in the under-16 tourney last June.

Bobadilla paced the Philippines with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Ashley Loon saw her 17-point, 10-rebound, and 3-steal effort go down the drain in the defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Sumayah Sugapong was also held to just two points on 1-of-12 shooting from the field.

The Philippines' foul-prone wayswere just too much to handle, rewarding Malaysia with 30 free throws and converting 17.

Gilas Women will now try to gain consolation in the bronze medal game on Sunday against the loser of the Mongolia-Samoa game.

Watch Now

Jia Huey Yun topscored for Malaysia with 14 points, as Xiao Qi Teh had 13 points and five boards in the win.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

MALAYSIA 66 -- Yun 14, Teh 13, H. L. E. Chong 9, Q. E. Tan 9, S. Tan 7, M. S. E. Ng 7, Pragash 3, Er 2, Y. E. Ng 2, Choe 0.

PHILIPPINES 65 -- Bobadilla 19, Loon 17, Yumul 9, Heyn 6, Nolasco 6, Ozar 4, Sugapong 2, Villarin 2, Calvert 0, Udal 0, Abraham 0.

Quarters: 13-16, 36-30, 51-49, 62-62, 66-65.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.