Gilas' balanced scoring keeps China close at the half

GILAS Pilipinas got contributions from a lot more men not named Jordan Clarkson to keep China in sight, 40-39, at halftime of its final 2023 Fiba World Cup game on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Philippines looked on the verge of bringing the lead to the halftime break for the first time in the competition after taking a 37-33 lead but China racked up seven straight points in the final moments of the second quarter.

Jordan Clarkson hit a buzzer-beating jumper to end China’s run but Gilas still trailed by one at the half.

Li Kaier, more known as Minnesota Timberwolves cager Kyle Anderson, had 11 points and seven rebounds while Zhenlin Zhang had 11 points for China.

Clarkson had nine points, but Gilas had more contributions from a lot more players other than the NBA player including Rhenz Abando, whose seven points included a two-hand slam off a steal.

Roger Pogoy finished with seven points in the first half for Gilas Pilipinas, which is out to finish the competition with a victory in what has been a disappointing performance in the tournament.

June Mar Fajardo also joined the balanced scoring attack of Gilas with five points, while Kai Sotto added four points and three rebounds to help Gilas outscore China, 22-14, in the paint.

Sotto and Abando also helped Gilas take a 13-12 lead in bench scoring.