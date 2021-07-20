GILAS Pilipinas is heading to the Middle East for its final preparations for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

The Philippine team is set to compete in The King's Cup in Jordan from July 26 to August 1, which will serve as the lone pocket tournament for the Filipinos ahead of the continental showpiece in Indonesia in August.

“The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) wanted the team to get more games so we looked for the best possible option and decided that Jordan will be a great destination,” said SBP special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio.

"Jordan has always been one of the better teams in Asia so going up against them should be beneficial for our young squad. We’re also looking forward to going up against Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Tunisia."

Gilas will be one of the six teams in the 10th edition of the tournament in honor of King Abdullah Il Bin Al-Hussein Al-Mazem.

The Jordan Basketball Federation released the full schedule of the games on Tuesday.

PHOTO: SBP

Gilas Pilipinas faces tough field

Gilas will first play Egypt on July 26 at 11 a.m. (Manila time), before taking on Saudi Arabia on July 27 at 8 a.m.

Up next will be Jordan-B on July 28 at 11 a.m., Tunisia on July 29 at 2 p.m., and Jordan-A on July 30 at 2 p.m.

The top four teams will advance to the knockout semifinals which starts on July 31, while the championship game at the bronze medal match will be on Aug. 1.

Gilas and Jordan topped their respective groups in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers to book their tickets to Indonesia, while Saudi Arabia is making a last ditch effort to catch one of the three remaining seats for the tournament.

Tunisia and Egypt are preparing for the 2021 Afrobasket in Rwanda this August.

"The pandemic has made it very difficult to plan tune-up games, so when the SBP found out about this possibility, we jumped on it as we know every game played will be helpful towards our goal of building a competitive team not just for the Fiba Asia Cup but for the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023,” said Gregorio.

"We have full confidence that Gilas will take this opportunity to learn and jell as a unit.”

