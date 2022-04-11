Gilas gets another shot at Tall Blacks come July in NZ bubble

GILAS Pilipinas will fly to New Zealand to play its remaining assignments in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Fiba released the updated schedule on Monday as the Philippines' remaining assignments will be held at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Just like the February window, the July window will be held in a bubble to "ensure the health and safety of all participants."

Gilas is scheduled to play India on July 1 and New Zealand on July 3.

All three Group A teams have already advanced to the second round after Korea, which pulled out of the February window due to COVID-19 infections, were disqualified after forfeiting their scheduled games in Manila.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes has already resumed the national team's trainings this Holy Monday as the Filipinos prepare for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this May.

The Philippines won over India, 88-64 last Feb. 25, but got blasted by New Zealand, 88-63, on Feb. 27.

Aside from Group A, games in Group B will also be held in a bubble format with Auckland serving as hosts.

China will play a grueling four games-in-five days schedule after missing the February window in Sendai. Team Dragon will play Australia on June 30, Chinese Taipei on July 1, Australia again on July 3, and Chinese Taipei anew on July 4.

Japan will also play their last assignments in that window when the Akatsuki Five clash against Australia on July 1 and Chinese Taipei on July 3.

As for teams in Groups C and D, the regular home-and-away format will still be observed.

Australia, Jordan, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, and Iran are all qualified for the second round, with four more seats still up for grabs and will be decided in this third window.

