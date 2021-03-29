Gilas breaking camp amid uncertainty over surge in COVID cases

GILAS Pilipinas is set to break camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna as the one-week Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) took effect in the NCR+ bubble on Monday following the surge in COVID-19 cases the past few weeks.

The national team comprising of cadets and varsity standouts will be exiting the Calamba bubble due to the uncertainty of the health situation in the country where new daily cases are expected to breach the 10,000 mark this week.

The break will be indefinite and the next course of action to be taken by the government will dictate how the rest of the camp will go, according to a Gilas insider.

Bot Gilas Pilipinas head coach Jong Uichico and team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the decision of the team, although the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will be issuing an official statement on the matter.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) earlier announced that all indoor and outdoor training of national team members within areas placed under ECQ will temporarily be suspended.

The Gilas team is currently training for the coming Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup. The nationals have no PBA players in the roster and are composed of an all collegiate athletes.

The national boxing and taekwondo teams that are also holding a bubble training inside the National University campus in Laguna had also been instructed to cease from conducting sparring sessions and will only be confined in doing individual exercises.