Gilas cadets make quite an impression in 32-point rout of Thailand

CONSIDER this first test passed.

Gilas Pilipinas' all-cadets crew showed it was ready for primetime, taking down an all-pro Thailand team, 93-61, on Friday in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers at the Khalifa Sport City in Manama, Bahrain.

Dwight Ramos was a picture of perfection in his second go-round with the national team, making all of his seven shots from the field to rack up 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 19 minutes of play.

The Fil-Am swingman, who is yet to debut for Ateneo, was a key part in the decisive second-quarter breakaway as he scored 11 of the 32 points in that stretch when the Gilas squad showed a glimpse of Philippine basketball's promising future.

Juan Gomez de Liano sparked the Filipinos' pullaway from a 26-all deadlock as he buried three triples that kickstarted 27-1 blast that enabled Gilas to grab a commanding 53-27 lead just before the halftime break.

That stretch, where Gomez de Liano scored 10 of his 12 points, was enough to secure Gilas' second win in as many games in Group A of the qualifiers.

The charismatic University of the Philippines guard shot 3-of-8 from deep, to go with four boards, three assists, a steal, and a block.

Justine Baltazar, arguably the best center in the collegiate leagues today, also impressed in his national team debut with 12 points, six rebounds, and a block.

Gilas seeks to complete a sweep of the Manama bubble when it faces Thailand anew on Monday at 9 p.m. in the same venue.

Rey Suerte and Javi Gomez de Liano also scored nine apiece, while Kobe Paras gave way to his peers and collected three points, seven rebounds, and two steals.

Except for an early three-point barrage from Thailand, everything went Gilas' way as the Jong Uichico-coached side shot 48 percent from the field, including a 60-percent clip from inside the arc, as well as dishing out 24 assists.

Gilas' lead swelled to as much as 36 points in the third frame.

Montien Wongsawangtham paced Thailand with 17 points and three rebounds in the losing effort.

The scores:

GILAS PILIPINAS 93 - Ramos 20, Baltazar 12, Ju. Gomez de Liano 12, Suerte 9, Ja. Gomez de Liano 9, Mi. Nieto 8, Go 6, Ma. Nieto 4, Navarro 4, Carino 4, Paras 3, Ildefonso 2.

THAILAND 61 - Wongsawangtham 17, Jaisanuk 12, Suttisin 10, Langsui 6, Jakrawan 5, Chungyampin 5, Muangboon 4, Klaewnarong 2, Ghogar 0, Lakhan 0.

Quarters: 21-19, 53-29, 75-43, 93-61.