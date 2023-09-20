After Asiad, Gilas Pilipinas has qualifying events for Fiba Asia Cup

AFTER the Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas will be competing in another continental tournament in the Fiba Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers where they are slated to compete with three teams including New Zealand.

The Philippines was drawn in Group B with New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong in the qualifiers which will be played across three windows in February 2024, November 2024, and February 2025 in a home-and-away format.

Gilas will look to finish in the top two of Group B after six games and join their counterparts in the five other groups in clinching a direct berth in the Fiba Asia Cup 2025.

The six third-placers of each group will play in a final qualifying tournament with the top four teams taking a spot in the Asia Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas will be out to improve on their performance in 2022 where they finished ninth in Jakarta during the tournament won by Australia.

Former Gilas Pilipinas player Gabe Norwood and recently-retired Iran legend Hamed Haddadi took part in the draw ceremony held on Tuesday night in Doha, Qatar.

The qualifying groups

Australia was drawn in Group A along with Thailand, Korea, and Indonesia.

Group C is composed of China, Guam, Japan, and Mongolia.

Group D has Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, and Saudi Arabia.

Group E has Iran, Kazakhstan, India, and Qatar.

Group F has Bahrain, Syria, Lebanon, and United Arab Emirates.

