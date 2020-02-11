Mocon attends, Manuel, Tratter yet to show up as Gilas returns to practice

JAVEE Mocon has attended Gilas Pilipinas practice on Tuesday night after being invited to take part in the team’s preparation for the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Rain or Shine sophomore was one of the 19 players who showed up for Tuesday night’s practice at the Meralco Gym as Gilas resumed its training following a break on Monday.

Vic Manuel and Abu Tratter, meanwhile, have yet to show up on Tuesday after also being invited to join the practice of the national team.

Also present in Tuesday’s practice were team captain Kiefer Ravena, Marc Pingris, CJ Perez, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Justin Chua, and 2019 special draftees Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, and Allyn Bulanadi.

Thirdy Ravena, Jaydee Tungcab, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Javi Gomez de Liaño, Dave Ildefonso, and Dwight Ramos were also present.

Gilas interim coach Mark Dickel along with assistants Sandy Arespacochaga and Alex Compton supervised the practice session.