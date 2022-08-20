Clarkson attends first Gilas practice as Panlilio, Chua pay visit

TWO top executives of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) visited Gilas Pilipinas in practice two days before it leaves for Lebanon for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

SBP president Al S. Panlilio and executive advisor Alfrancis Chua showed up at the Meralco gym Saturday afternoon to pep up and show support to the national team pool currently training for its games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Continue reading below ↓

Jordan Clarkson in Gilas Pilipinas practice

The practice saw NBA star and naturalized player Jordan Clarkson train with Gilas for the first time about 24 hours after arriving in the country.

Watch Now

Joining Clarkson during the afternoon practice were Kai Sotto, Chris Newsome, Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo, Francis Lopez, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Kevin Alas, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Roosevelt Adams, Bobby Ray Parls, and Arvin Tolentino.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Panlilio and Chua though, didn't talk to the entire team after practice and instead, had a huddle with the coaching staff before leaving the venue.

The national team will have one full day to practice before leaving for Lebanon on Monday.

The Filipinos play the Lebanese on Thursday (August 25), and then return to the country shortly after and host Saudi Arabia on the 29th at the Mall of Asia Arena in what would be Clarkson's first game on local soil.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.