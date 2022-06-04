Gilas Pilipinas ‘not back to square one,’ insists Chot Reyes

GILAS Pilipinas program director Chot Reyes insists that the national team pool is not starting from scratch on the heels of the Philippines' shock silver medal finish at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

"Hindi naman back to square one," he argued on Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday.

"We put the program together and I thought coach Tab [Baldwin] was doing a good job. Ang problema, nagkaroon ng balakid and obstacles and he stepped down and we were left with very little to work with. Hindi naman back to square one."

Gilas is hitting the reboot, going with collegiate standouts for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia with most of the professional players focusing on the PBA season.

Reyes, also Gilas program director, is taking a step back himself, with coach Nenad Vucinic tasked to handle the young crew for the next games.

"Remember, as program director, my job is to put a program together, not only for 2023 but also for the future of Philippine basketball so that tuloy-tuloy na and even when we're no longer here, the program continues," he said.

Nenad Vucinic is calling the shots for Gilas games againts New Zealand and India. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

"That's why we put in a lot of effort sa 16-and-under. We have four or five 6-foot-6 and above players cause pineprepare na natin ang future. And there will be players in this pool that will make the final pool. Hindi natin masabi na they'll make the final 12, but they'll be part of the final pool for the World Cup 2023. It's a 2-in-1 process na tinitignan natin and ako personally, I think there will be players in this team na pupunta sa New Zealand who we're going to find sa final pool."

Reyes is pleading for patience as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) attempts to rise from the disaster in Hanoi.

"We just want to inform everyone to understand how difficult the process is. Nung binubuo natin yung programa, walang Japan, Taiwan, and Korean leagues and walang COVID-19 noon. But all of these things happened and now, we're trying to deal with those realities," he said.

"We will put together the best team possible for August 2023."

