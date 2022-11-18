Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    FIBA

    Gilas moves up one spot to No. 40 in world rankings after sweep

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    kai sotto
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    GILAS Pilipinas moved up a spot to No. 40 in the latest Fiba World Rankings for men.

    It's a one step bump for the Philippines after sweeping its games in the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, both on the road against Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

    Still, the Pinoys remain eighth in the Asia-Pacific continent behind world No. 3 Australia, No. 20 Iran, No. 26 New Zealand, No. 27 China, No. 34 Jordan, Korea at 36, and Japan at 38.

    Spain, on the other hand, seized the top spot in the men's rankings and dislodged United States.

    Argentina, Australia, and France complete the top five, while also in the top 10 are Serbia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Greece, and Italy.

    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

