Why Gilas may have no choice but to rely on PBA stars in SEA Games

WHO will represent Gilas Pilipinas at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi this May?

That's the immediate question now for coach Chot Reyes as the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers comes to a close for the Philippines.

It's a tricky question that he still has yet to get an answer on, but there's a high chance that the same model of PBA players beefing up mainstays of the national pool will be once again in play for the SEA Games in May.

"We will have to meet with the PBA to synchronize calendars now that we're looking at the Southeast Asian Games," said Reyes.

Professional players have represented the country in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila and it seems likely that the title defense will once again be placed on their shoulders with the current PBA Governors' Cup expected to end by mid-April.

Collegiate players may be unavailable with the upcoming UAAP and NCAA seasons still seen to be ongoing by May - a problem Reyes anticipates saying, "I don’t think we'll have any of the collegiate players .. at our disposal."

Kouame and Co. in doubt for Gilas

That may mean naturalized center Ange Kouame, who will play for Ateneo, as well as prospects like Justine Baltazar of La Salle and Carl Tamayo of University of the Philippines will all be unavailable for the SEA Games.

As for the likes of Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, the Japan B.League regular season will end around the first week of May, although it also won't be surprising if the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) secure early releases for these players especially if their clubs fail to make it through to the playoffs.

Kai Sotto could also be a possibility, but that will depend on when the Adelaide 36ers' season in the National Basketball League (NBL) comes to a close.

"That’s another thing to take into consideration: who are going to be available," said Reyes. "Unfortunately, I cannot answer that question because we have to sit down and actually craft the plans."

