Dickel wants existing Gilas team to continue training for rescheduled Thailand game

GILAS Pilipinas interim coach Mark Dickel wants the national team to continue training with the new schedule of the postponed match against Thailand still undetermined.

The Philippine team opened its Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers campaign on Sunday night with a rousing 100-70 win over Indonesia in Jakarta. Gilas, however, played just one game in the first window after their home match against Thailand was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Fiba has yet to announce when the makeup date of the Thailand game is, but Dickel is pushing that the existing pool continue their training in preparation for the Thailand match. The next window will be in November.

“Maybe it would be just to continue on once-a-week. Once it’s reconfirmed when the date is, then we get ready to play that game,” said Dickel.

For the first window, the coaching staff selected a mix of players from the PBA as well as from the collegiate leagues. Dickel said he is also in the belief that the same team will be the one that will be under consideration against Thailand.

“I believe so. Obviously, that depends on when the game is. As of right now, I would imagine so,” said Dickel.

Dickel is also leaving his fate as interim coach in the hands of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for that match against Thailand. The TNT active consultant was named Gilas coach on a temporary basis while the SBP searches for a permanent coach.

“It’s a little bit up my level. The future will take care of itself,” said Dickel.