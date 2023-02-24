Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Feb 24
    FIBA

    Quickfire Gilas opens double-digit lead over Lebanon by halftime

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    Justin Brownlee
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    BOCAUE, Bulacan – Gilas Pilipinas found its touch from from three-point land early on the way to a 53-41 halftime lead over Lebanon in their Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifier at the Philippine Arena.

    Justin Brownlee, playing his first game as Gilas' naturalized player, hit back-to-back threes to a shooting spree in the first quarter, with Ray Parks and Jordan Heading later joining the fray in the second period.

    gilas pilipinas 12 vs lebanon fiba world cup window 6

    In total, Gilas hit 8 of its 18 three-point attempts, with June Mar Fajardo even hitting his lone three of the half.

    Gilas capped off the first half with a well-executed out-of-bounds play, with Brownlee throwing down a slam off a Scottie Thompson assist for a 53-41 advantage.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Brownlee topscored for Gilas in the first half with 15 points, while Parks had eight points. CJ Perez added seven as host Philippines look to improve on its 5-3 win-loss record in the qualifiers.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Amir Saoud kept Lebanon in the ballgame with game-high 17 points in the first half for the Cedars, who are eyeing for their eighth win in nine outings.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again