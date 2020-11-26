Baltazar, Carino, Javi GDL, Navarro are new faces in Gilas Final 12

KOBE Paras spearheads the Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man roster for the first of its two-game series against Thailand on Friday in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The second-generation star is expected to be the focal point of the Philippines' campaign in the Manama bubble, with the game set at 9 p.m. (Manila time) at Khalifa Sport City in Bahrain.

Spin.ph sources also shared that completing the roster are Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Justine Baltazar, Dwight Ramos, twins Matt and Mike Nieto, brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Will Navarro, Dave Ildefonso, and Kemark Carino.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Missing the cut are Calvin Oftana, Jaydee Tungcab, and Allyn Bulanadi, who is still nursing a dislocated right shoulder.

Head coach Jong Uichico and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Tab Baldwin made the picks ahead of the team's first assignment in this bustling Middle Eastern city.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This will be the first test for the youthful Gilas side with the SBP opting to go with an all-cadets roster for the said series of games.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

The Philippines currently holds a 1-0 win-loss record in Group A after its 100-70 victory over Indonesia in Jakarta last February 23.

___

For more Gilas updates, click here.