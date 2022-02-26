Tungcab replaces Rangel in Gilas Final 12 vs New Zealand

JAYDEE Tungcab is replacing Tzaddy Rangel in the Gilas Pilipinas roster for its game against New Zealand on Sunday.

Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

Coach Chot Reyes stuck his guns with the core of the players which beat India, 88-64, on Friday and made only one player change in his roster.

Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Robert Bolick, and Ange Kouame are still set to lead the Philippines, together with pool members Juan Gomez de Liano and William Navarro.

Troy Rosario has also made the cut despite the finger injury he suffered last game as he joins fellow TNT players Poy Erram, Roger Pogoy, Kib Montalbo, and Kelly Williams.

Lebron Lopez and Gab Banal were the only ones in the pool who failed to see action in this February window.

The duel between the Philippines and New Zealand will determine who will hold the top spot in Group A, with both teams sporting identical 1-0 records.

The Tall Blacks blew out the Indians, 101-46, on Thursday.

