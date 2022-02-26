Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 27
    FIBA

    Tungcab replaces Rangel in Gilas Final 12 vs New Zealand

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Jaydee Tungcab
    Jaydee Tungcab gives Gilas a new look against New Zealand.
    PHOTO: SBP

    JAYDEE Tungcab is replacing Tzaddy Rangel in the Gilas Pilipinas roster for its game against New Zealand on Sunday.

    Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

    Coach Chot Reyes stuck his guns with the core of the players which beat India, 88-64, on Friday and made only one player change in his roster.

    Gilas Pilipinas Final 12 vs India Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers

    Continue reading below ↓

    Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Robert Bolick, and Ange Kouame are still set to lead the Philippines, together with pool members Juan Gomez de Liano and William Navarro.

    Troy Rosario has also made the cut despite the finger injury he suffered last game as he joins fellow TNT players Poy Erram, Roger Pogoy, Kib Montalbo, and Kelly Williams.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Lebron Lopez and Gab Banal were the only ones in the pool who failed to see action in this February window.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The duel between the Philippines and New Zealand will determine who will hold the top spot in Group A, with both teams sporting identical 1-0 records.

      The Tall Blacks blew out the Indians, 101-46, on Thursday.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jaydee Tungcab gives Gilas a new look against New Zealand.
      PHOTO: SBP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again