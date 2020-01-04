Panlilio eyeing PBA coach as interim Gilas mentor for February qualifiers

MUCH like Tim Cone in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, the next Gilas Pilipinas coach will be on an interim basis.

That's how Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio put it, with the organization already pressed for time for the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers already set in February.

"Wala pa kaming na-identify na coach. Maybe in the first window, it will be an interim, hindi siya yung magiging permanent coach," he said on Saturday.

The Philippines opens its qualifying campaign on the road against Thailand on February 20 before hosting Indonesia on February 23.

Panlilio even floated the idea of the interim being an active coach in the PBA as Gilas aims to first get through the February window.

"The interim are the coaches in the PBA. Maybe the interim is one of the existing coach we know today who'll just do it for the window," he said.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto, Jerome Ascano, Edward Solo

Tab Baldwin has already been appointed as the program director for the seniors team, but will not be the one to call the shots on the sidelines as the Philippines prepares for the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Panlilio did say that the SBP has already received a lot of applications, including that of Angola coach Will Voigt who has earlier expressed his desire to coach in the country. The American mentor is already in the country as he's set to help Charles Tiu with Mighty Sports for the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

The process, however, is another beast in its own and is one that the SBP is looking to buckle down to work on soon.

"That's another task we need to do: we need to have a real search. I have been getting a lot of applications and feelers and we'll put it together. Ricky Vargas is asking to help me with the search and hopefully, we can tap on some firms that can help us with the search, aside from people who are already applying," he said.

"For us, from an SBP point of view, we need to appoint a full-time coach for the program. The next window is November and it gives us time now to set-up the right coach moving forward. It has to be a full-time coach for the program at the end of the day."