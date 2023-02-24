Gilas Pilipinas renews brewing rivalry vs Lebanon at Philippine Arena

GILAS Pilipinas renews its brewing rivalry with Lebanon when they clash on Friday night in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Gilas Pilipinas vs Lebanon preview

Gametime is set at 6 p.m. with Lebanon looking to improve its 7-1 win-loss slate and maintain its top spot in Group E.

The Philippines is in third in the group with a 5-3 win-loss mark.

Though both teams are already assured of a place in the World Cup, the game features several storyline including the expected debut of Justin Brownlee in a Gilas Pilipinas uniform.

The longtime Barangay Ginebra import finally got his Filipino citizenship through naturalization, a player seen to make a tremendous impact for the national squad.

“Definitely excited,” said Brownlee. “Of course, a little bit nervous, butterflies. But I’m ready to go.”

Despite Brownlee’s presence, Gilas will be playing shorthanded with Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, and Carl Tamayo among the notable players missing the game. Sotto and Tamayo were out as they head to Japan to join their B.League teams while Aguilar sustained an injury in the PBA.

That left Gilas with limited options at the bigs with six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo to be backed up by 18-year-old Mason Amos.

Jordan Heading is also making a comeback to Gilas Pilipinas after a premature exit to the program last year to make up for the absence of Roger Pogoy, who sustained an ankle sprain in a recent game for TNT in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Like the Philippines, Lebanon won’t have its full roster in the game with Fiba Asia Cup MVP Wael Arakji not part of the line-up.

Arakji skipped the qualifiers after he torched Gilas Pilipinas with 24 points including a key three-pointer in Lebanon’s 85-81 win in Beirut.

The Cedars remain formidable though with Amir Saoud and Sergio El Darwich expected to lead the squad as they try to maintain their top spot in the group.