Gilas Pilipinas arrives in Clark for Fiba qualifiers

AFTER tasking Tab Baldwin to call the shots in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, Gilas Pilipinas broke camp in Laguna and headed for Clark in Pampanga.

The Filipinos had their final practice at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna Sunday morning then arrived at Quest Hotel inside Clark at 4 p.m.

“They left the bubble at 1:30 p.m. heading to Clark,” said Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al S. Panlilio.

Members of the national team will undergo swab testing as part of the protocols for all arriving delegation inside the Clark bubble.

"They will have the usual FIBA regulation na health and safety protocols. Swab test agad yan," said Gregorio.

The team will observe a one-day quarantine while waiting for the result of its swab tests.

"Hopefully, nobody will turn out positive, And then the following day, they can practice already," added the former PBA champion coach.

The host is among the first teams to arrive in Clark, three days before the tournament kick off. The otherr are fellow Pool A member South Korea, Indonesia, China, and Japan.

