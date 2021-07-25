Gilas Pilipinas all set for action in King's Cup in Jordan

GROWTH takes center stage for Gilas Pilipinas when it opens its King Abdullah Cup campaign on Monday.

The youthful crew had its first practice on the eve of the tournament opener, as coach Tab Baldwin and the rest of the crew tries to make the most of the situation after the postponement of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

Thirdy Ravena rejoins the youthful pool led by Dwight Ramos and naturalized center Ange Kouame as the Philippine team seeks to continue to build on the gains from the third window of the Asian qualifiers in Clark and the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

This will serve as the only competition for the national team after the rising COVID-19 cases in Indonesia and subsequent travel restrictions forced Fiba to push back the continental tilt to July 2022.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas will have to capitalize on this tilt, where it will face teams from the Middle East and Africa.

Continue reading below ↓

The Philippines faces Egypt at 9 p.m. (Manila time) on Monday, before preparing for the games against Saudi Arabia on July 27 at 6 p.m., Jordan-B on July 28 at 9 p.m., Tunisia on July 30 at 12 a.m., and Jordan-A on July 31 at 12 a.m.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Only the top four teams will advance to the knockout semifinals, set on July 31.

Gilas Pilipinas

PHOTO: SBP

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.