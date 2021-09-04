Gilas plays Korea twice home and away in November qualifiers

GILAS Pilipinas' rivalry with Korea will have another chapter just before the year ends.

The Philippines is set to meet its archrival twice in the first window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers in November, with the nations trading hosting duties.

Korea will host the first meeting on Nov. 25, while the Philippines will get its turn on Nov. 28.

Fiba released a preliminary schedule of the first round games.

In the second window, the Philippines will go on the road first to face India on Feb. 25 next year, before heading to New Zealand on Feb. 28.

Gilas Pilipinas vs Korea

The third window will see Gilas put on a homestand when it meets India on June 30 and New Zealand on July 3.

Times and venues of the said games are still to be announced as Fiba and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Only the top three teams in the group will advance to the next round, although regardless, the Philippines is already secured of its spot in the global hoops conclave as one of the hosts.

