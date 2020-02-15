Gilas match vs Indonesia facing postponement on gov't directive

THE Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifier between Gilas Pilipinas and Indonesia on February 23 is in danger of being scrapped following a directive from the Indonesia Ministry of Youth and Sports.

A report by kompas.com bared the Indonesia Ministry of Youth and Sports has instructed Perabasi, or the Indonesia’s basketball federation, to postpone the country’s hosting of the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers first window against the Philippines set at the Britama Arena in Jakarta.

The directive was aimed as a preventive measure as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has spread in parts of Asia including the Philippines. Media reports a few days ago said Indonesia has no reported case of the disease so far.

Fiba has already postponed the Philippines’ home match against Thailand at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum due to the COVID-19, but not the Indonesia match. The game against Thailand will be rescheduled to a later date.

Gilas Pilipinas has been deep in its preparation for the first window, but is now focusing on the Indonesia match due to the postponement of Fiba.