Gilas made to work in low-scoring first half by Indonesia

COLD-shooting Gilas Pilipinas was made to sweat by an upset-hungry Indonesia team as the hosts held on to a 30-22 lead at halftime of their 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifier on Friday at the AUF Gym in Angeles City.

Dwight Ramos and Ange Kouame were the rare bright spots for the Filipinos in the first half. Ramos already had nine rebounds and six points for the hosts, who went 12-of-43 from the field, a paltry 28-percent, including a chilly 2-of-10 shooting from rainbow country.

Luckily, Timnas weren't any better as they only shot 8-of-27 field goal shooting, as well as an equally horrid 2-of-11 three-point clip.

RJ Abarrientos sparked Gilas' rally after falling behind early 4-2, sparking a 13-0 run to give the Philippines a 15-4 lead, before Lester Prosper and Indonesia started to chip away at the lead.

Ange Kouame also had his moments, scoring seven points and hauling down two rebounds, including an open fastbreak jam with 2:02 left in the second period which made it a 25-18 game.

The Philippines could also take solace on it winning the battle of the boards, 29-19, while also forcing Indonesia to commit 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Gilas, however, must do a better job on stopping Prosper, who now has 11 points, six rebounds, and three blocks, including one rejection on Kai Sotto in the first quarter.

