Gilas young guns give world No. 5 Serbia a giant scare in OQT

UNBELIEVABLE as it seemed, Serbia, the world's No. 5 ranked basketball team and silver medalist in the 2016 Rio Olympics, had to plug a 7-foot-4 behemoth just to hold off a young and inexperienced but fearless Gilas Pilipinas side.

NBA player Boban Marjanovic spared Serbia from what could've been a titanic upset on Thursday morning as the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament hosts escaped with a 83-76 squeaker before stunned home fans at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade.

The Dallas Mavericks center scored eight of Serbia's last 10 points - each one like a dagger to the heart of the young, intrepid Gilas side. He finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds as Serbia heaved a collective sigh of relief after the thriller.

The powerhouse Serbia side, which beat a Gilas team of PBA players by 59 points the last time the two sides met in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in Foshan, China, needed each one of those clutch Boban baskets to escape.

Barely.

In a performance to remember for Tab Baldwin's irreverent crew, the Philippines battled back from a 16-point deficit and even took the lead briefly, 74-73, with 3:50 left after an RJ Abarrientos layup.

Left without injured starting guard Dwight Ramos, Gilas was hardly fazed by Serbia's pinpoint shooting early on and slowly battled back. Mike Nieto's high off-the-glass floater with 9:18 left tied the game at 67, setting up the pulsating finish.

Gilas had numerous chances to take the lead in the endgame amid boos from the hostile away crowd, but the three ball just didn't fall when it mattered the most for SJ Belangel, Kai Sotto and Ange Kouame.

Admirable performance for Gilas

Nevertheless, it was an admirable performance for the Filipinos, with Kouame staring the taller foes right between the eyes to collect 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and two assists.

Jordan Heading also did a stellar job in place of Ramos, going 4-of-5 from deep for 13 points, three assists, and two boards, as Justine Baltazar also shot 2-of-3 from distance for 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Sotto got 10 points, five boards, two assists, and two steals in the contest as he tried his best to match up against the taller Marjanovic.

RJ Abarrientos also showed maturity well beyond his years, chipping in nine points as he and Belangel stood their ground against veteran playmaker Milos Teodosic.

It's certainly the shot of confidence the Filipinos need ahead of their game against Dominican Republic on Friday, with the winner advancing to the knockout rounds from Group A with the unbeaten Serbian side.



Ognjen Dobric shot 4-of-7 from threes for 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Teodosic had 13 points built on three treys, to go with six assists and four boards for the hosts.

The scores:

SERBIA 83 - Marjanovic 25, Dobric 16, Teodosic 13, Andjusic 12, Petrusev 8, Davidovac 5, Milosavljevic 2, Jovic 2, Avramovic 0.

PHILIPPINES 76 - Kouame 17, Heading 13, Sotto 10, Baltazar 10, Abarrientos 9, Tamayo 5, Navarro 4, Go 4, Belangel 2, Nieto 2.

Quarters: 22-16, 45-34, 67-62, 83-76.

