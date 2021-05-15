Gilas looking at a June 13 entry date in FIBA Asia Cup bubble in Clark

THE Gilas Pilipinas 5x5 team is looking to enter the Clark bubble on June 13 or at least three days before the start of the final qualifier of the FIBA Asia Cup.

Ryan Gregorio, the special assistant to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al S. Panlilio, said the team will be going to Clark, Pampanga straight from its bubble training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“They are looking at a June 13 entry date sa Clark, yun na yung preparation natin for the tournament in Clark. That will run for June 16 to 21,” said Gregorio on Saturday.

The team will just have the benefit of a short break after the tournament as it is bound to travel to Serbia a few days after for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“A few days after, lalakbay naman sa bansang Serbia for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament slated on June 25 to July 2,” added the champion coach.

“So it’s going to be a very busy schedule for our 5-on-5 team.”

The sacrifices of the Gilas Pilipinas training pool for both the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the Olympic qualifying meet have been too demanding that the team decided to break camp from the Laguna bubble beginning on Sunday.

The team returns at the Inspire Sports Academy on May 22.

“I think it’s an opportunity for them to re-charge,” added Gregorio. “We all need it. I mean they’ve been in the bubble for such a long time. It’s not a comfortable situation for them, the environment is totally different.

“What you need at this point is a little comfort level. Kasi pagbalik nila, sunud-sunod, tuluy-tuloy na yan.”

