Gilas, Korea dispute group lead at end of Clark qualifiers

ROUND two, anyone?

Gilas Pilipinas and Korea face off for the final time in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark on Sunday at Angeles University Foundation Gym.

Both teams have booked tickets to the continental showpiece in August in Indonesia and will be merely battling for the lead in Group A.

The game, set to tip-off at 3 p.m., may be no-bearing in nature, but with how the coaches have approached this finale, it's definitely anything but.

SJ Belangel's buzzer-beating three that lifted the Filipinos to an 81-78 win over the Koreans on Wednesday certainly added some spice in this game between the archrivals, with Korea coach Cho Sang-hyun regarding the off-balanced, bank three a "lucky shot."

"There is no space for taking a shot. It was a lucky shot. There was nothing we can do to fix it," he said after the first duel.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas coach Tab Baldwin took exception to the comment and didn't hide his anger from the press after the Philippines' 76-51 victory over Indonesia on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓

"Frankly, I think that’s pretty rich of any coach to walk off a game in which you lose and to claim that it was good luck on the part of your opponent," he said. "We would make sure that that is highlighted and I’m sure that will give our players a little bit of an extra incentive. I don’t expect that we will be going out there to make friends on Sunday."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Gilas will be coming in with almost the same lineup, with the only change being Javi Gomez de Liano and the injured Carl Tamayo in favor of Jordan Heading and Geo Chiu.

Dwight Ramos, who has been phenomenal in Gilas' 5-0 run the qualifiers, will banner the team together with Kai Sotto and naturalized center Ange Kouame.

Suiting up for the Philippines in this final game are Justine Baltazar, Isaac Go, Mike Nieto, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, RJ Abarrientos, and Belangel.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

They will have their hands full against a Korean team looking to prove that Wednesday's game was nothing but a fluke. Ra Gun-A and young guns Lee Hyun-jung, Yeo Jun-seok, and Ha Yun-gi lead the squad.

"I can say we have prepared all that we have up to this part. So we can say we are very ready for the game tomorrow," said Cho after Korea blasted hapless Thailand, 120-53, on Saturday to go up to a 4-1 slate.

Continue reading below ↓

The Clark bubble formally closes on Sunday, with Indonesia (1-4) and Thailand (0-5) disputing the third place in Group A at 11:30 a.m., while China (3-0) is seeking to be the latest team to book a spot to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup when it meets Chinese Taipei (1-3) at 6 p.m.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.