Gilas guest appearance in PBA 'still a possibility,' says Tab

GILAS Pilipinas is still considering the possibility of playing in the PBA this season.

National coach and concurrent Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin said the federation is still in talks with the professional league on a possible participation in the PBA's second conference this season.

"The PBA is certainly a potential possibility for us," he told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala.

As of now, though, nothing is cast in stone.

"There's no plan in absolute effect, but when [SBP chairman emeritus] MVP [Manny V. Pangilinan] speaks, we make sure we absorb exactly what he says. And the essence of what the boss is saying is we need games and he's absolutely right," Baldwin said.

Gilas needs games

As impressive as the youthful pool's performance in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark and in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Baldwin knows that this team still has ways to go.

And in order for him to fast-track that development, this Gilas crew needs games, where systems and plays can be polished and chemistry further forged.

Unfortunately, the current COVID-19 pandemic and the related travel restrictions are preventing the SBP from setting the wheels in motion for the planned overseas training camps.

"To be perfectly honest, if we can go play in pocket tournaments and Serbia, Germany, France, Estonia and Argentina, they would be better preparation as long as they were consistently available and we could have the budget to go to those. That would be preferable," he said.

"But that's the ideal world."

That's where the PBA comes in.

"We don't live in the ideal world. We live in our own world and we have to make the best with what we have," he said.

Gilas is still currently on a break, but will return to camp next week to prepare for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August.

