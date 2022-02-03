Gilas hoping for favorable group in Fiba Asia Cup draw

CHOT Reyes' schedule for Gilas Pilipinas will be more loaded even before he makes his return to the sidelines.

Fiba and the Indonesian Basketball Association (Perbasi) have already set the draw for the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup on February 18 as the placings for the continental championship will finally be determined.

Who will be grouped with Gilas Pilipinas?

The 16 qualified teams will be distributed into four groups of four as they fight for the crown in Jakarta come July 12 to 24.

Gilas is expecting for a good draw as it anticipates to have an early match against one of the teams among Olympic bronze medalist Australia, top-ranked Asian teams Iran and New Zealand, and host Indonesia.

The Philippines is poised to be placed in Pot 2 together with China, Korea, and Japan, while other nations also on the edge for their fates in the tilt are Jordan, Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, India, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

The draw was originally set last Dec. 8 before travel restrictions in Jakarta pushed back the said event.

Reyes is already pressed for time in preparing for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, with games scheduled against Korea, New Zealand, and India set for later this month at the Big Dome.

