    FIBA

    Gilas home game vs Thailand shelved by Fiba over coronavirus threat

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    FIBA has officially postponed Gilas Pilipinas' home game against Thailand on Feb. 20 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

    The international governing body for basketball has made the announcement in a tweet early Friday morning, confirming a SPIN.ph report on the issue.

    The Filipinos were scheduled to face the Thais at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in what would be the first game for the new-look national team in the February window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

    Aside from the Gilas-Thailand game, Fiba also postponed Japan's home game against China on Feb. 21 as well as China's match at home against Malaysia on Feb. 24.

    No date has been given on when the games will be held.

    There was also no word on whether Gilas Pilipinas' road game against Indonesia on Feb. 23 at BritAma Arena in Jakarta will push through or not.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

