Gilas gets Juan GDL as SBP scampers for players ahead of Feb window

JUAN Gomez de Liaño returns to the country to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Juan Gomez de Liano back with Gilas

Insiders closely monitoring the situation confirmed the imminent addition of the 6-foot-2 guard to the pool as the federation scampers for players to field for the Feb. 24 to 28 games at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

He has also hinted of this foray, tweeting a Philippine flag on Tuesday afternoon.

Continue reading below ↓

Gomez de Liaño will come home from Japan where he spent the past five months after suiting up for Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the B.League second division.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It's a chance for redemption for the former University of the Philippines guard who only played 17 games and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in 16.6 minutes and last saw action back in Dec. 4.

He'll certainly get his licks with Gilas only having him, naturalized player Ange Kouame, as well as pool members William Navarro, Tzaddy Rangel, and Jaydee Tungcab in tow in this new start under returning coach Chot Reyes.

Gilas would certainly appreciate the insertion of Gomez de Liano in the group, especially after five of its pool players in Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, and brothers Matt and Mike Nieto decided to no longer re-sign with the program.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is hoping to finalize the pool for the February games by the end of the week as the national team will be pressed for time in practicing for the scheduled games.

Continue reading below ↓

Gilas will play Korea on Feb. 24, India on Feb. 25, New Zealand on Feb. 27, and Korea anew on Feb. 28 in a brutal four games-in-five days schedule in the Group A of the qualifiers.

Curiously, Gomez de Liano was part of Reyes' '23-for-2023' list back in 2018.

The last time he played for Gilas was in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers where he nabbed 12.0 points on 47-percent shooting from deep, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 15.4 minutes in the Philippines' victory over Indonesia in Jakarta back in February 2020 and its wins over Thailand in Manama in November of the same year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.