Gilas shows fight to keep Korea within sight at halftime

GILAS Pilipinas' new era didn't start well as it trailed Korea, 44-36, at halftime of their 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers clash on Wednesday at the AUF Gym in Pampanga.

The young Filipino side struggled to keep up with their Korean counterparts, falling behind by as many as 17 points, 33-16, at the 6:39 mark of the second quarter.

Compounding the hosts' woes was Korea's hot shooting from deep, making 5-of-13 from beyond the arc compared to the Philippines' measly 3-of-13 clip.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ra Gun-A made a living down low against his younger foes, collecting 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Davidson standout Lee Hyun-jung wasted no time showing his caliber with seven points to his name.

Gilas, though, took some positives heading into the second half, with Dwight Ramos so far leading the charge with eight points and five rebounds, while Kai Sotto having his moments with seven points and four rebounds in his senior debut.

Continue reading below ↓

RJ Abarrientos was also a bright spot, scoring six points and injecting energy to the young crew, while Mike Nieto showing grit and hustle in his 10 minutes on the floor.

Ange Kouame's late three just before the halftime buzzer should be the momentum boost Gilas needs as it cuts the deficit down to just seven.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Carl Tamayo also came off the bench to score five points.

The Filipinos, however, must clean up their act as they already turned the ball over seven times.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.