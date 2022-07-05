Gilas prepares to face Middle East teams in Fiba qualifiers second round

GILAS Pilipinas turns its attention to Middle Eastern teams for the second round of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Philippines faces Lebanon, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia for the next phase of the qualifiers as they form Group E at the conclusion of the third window.

Lebanon topped the first round in Group C with a 5-1 card, capped by a 90-60 win over Saudi Arabia at Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Zouk Mikael behind naturalized player Jonathan Arledge's 19 points and eight rebounds.

Jordan finished second in the bracket with a 4-2 card, while Saudi Arabia ended at 3-3.

Indonesia bowed out of the qualifiers after going 0-6 in the home-and-away series.

Gilas Pilipinas is expected to have a revamped crew for the November games. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

New Zealand (4-0), the Philippines (2-2) and India (0-4) all advance from Group A, with Korea disqualified for failure to send a team to the February window of the qualifiers due to COVID-19.

The top three in Group E earn tickets to the global basketball showcase.

As hosts the Philippines and Japan have been allotted seats in the World Cup.

In the other bracket, Group B's top three teams Australia (6-0), China (4-2), and Japan (2-4) combine with Group D's top three in Kazakhstan (5-1), Iran (4-2), and Bahrain (2-4) to form Group F in the second round of the qualifiers.

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga propelled the Akatsuki Five to the next round with his 17 big points to help his side take the dominant 89-49 rout of Chinese Taipei Sunday at John Cain Arena in Melbourne.

Former PBA import Wayne Chism was also a difference maker for Bahrain, dropping a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds as his side stunned Kazakhstan, 62-51, in come from behind fashion Monday at Republican Velodrome Saryarka in Astana.

Continue reading below ↓

Unfortunately, this also meant the end of the road for Chinese Taipei, which went 0-6 in Group B, and Syria, which finished 1-5 in Group D.

