Gilas faces longer wait as 2022 Fiba Asia Cup draw postponed

GILAS Pilipinas will have to be a little bit more patient as the draw ceremony for the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup has been moved to early 2022.

Fiba and the Indonesian Basketball Association (Perbasi) agreed to move the proceedings to next year owing to the travel restrictions imposed by the local government in Jakarta.

The draw was originally set for Dec. 8 in Jakarta, with the 16 qualified teams anticipating which group they will fall in the continental tourney.

Gilas was hoping for a good draw as it anticipates an early collision with one of the teams in Pot 1, consisting of Olympic bronze medalist Australia, top ranked Asian teams Iran and New Zealand, or host Indonesia.

The Philippines is expected to be in Pot 2 with China, Korea, and Japan.

Other nations awaiting their fates include Jordan, Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, India, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

The 2022 Fiba Asia Cup is set from July 12 to 24 at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace.

Gilas has already started its thrice-a-week workouts with coach Tab Baldwin focusing on preparing the youthful team for a grueling schedule come 2022.

