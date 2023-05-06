Gilas eyes Lithuania training camp, games against European teams

THE Philippine men's basketball team will have a European training camp as it prepares for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said the dates have not been finalized, but the team will go to Lithuania to play a couple of tune up games against countries also competing in the quadrennial showcase.

"It's already pretty sure that we're going to play in Lithuania and play a couple of tune ups in Estonia against Estonia and Finland," said Reyes on Saturday in the Power & Play program of former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

"We're still trying to see if we can play Latvia and a couple of European teams."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Upon return to the country, Gilas will be seeking possible tune-ups or pocket tournaments within the region.

"Hopefully there will be pocket tournament near in Asia and there are teams lined up as well," Reyes added, noting that the picture has become clearer after the World Cup draw last week.

"Ang hirap lang, we were not making any commitments until we saw the draw. So now we are in the process of making those commitments," Reyes said.

The Philippines has been drawn with Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola in Group A during last week's proceedings.