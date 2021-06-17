Kouame would've blamed himself had missed free throw cost Gilas game

ANGE Kouame never expected anything to come easy when he finally got to play as the naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas.

And the Philippines' first game against Korea in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers certainly bolstered those thoughts of his.

"That was the toughest game of my entire career," admitted the 6-foot-10 banger moments after Gilas' thrilling 81-78 victory over the Koreans on Wednesday to formally clinch a spot in the continental showpiece in August.

But Kouame isn't not foolish enough to think that things will just get easier from here, saying, "I'm expecting to see more games like that. It’s an experience we have to learn from and keep moving."

The former UAAP Rookie of the Year was impressive in his first game in a Gilas jersey, collecting 12 points, six rebounds, an assist, and a block in his 22 minutes of play as he fulfilled his role as the man in the middle for the Philippines excellently.

"We actually were focused. No matter what the result was going to be, we were going to stay together," he said. "As this was my first international game, I was surprised with how things went, how tough it was. But as the game went on, we had to improvise and go with the flow."

However, Kouame actually went from hero to zero in an instant.

The Ivory Coast-born center scored on a putback from a missed William Navarro drive and was fouled by Lee Hyun-jung with 10.5 seconds remaining.

With a chance to ice the game at 78-75, Kouame muffed his bonus freebie that kept the window open for the Koreans, one Lee exploited as he made the 23-year-old fly-by before drilling the back-breaking trey that knotted the score at 78 with 2.8 ticks to spare.

Had Gilas lost grip of the game, Kouame was firm in blaming himself for the loss, saying, "I missed the free throw, so I was thinking that if we're going to lose this game, it’s going to be my fault."

No man is an island though, and coach Tab Baldwin was quick to knock some sense into Kouame and remind him that there was still a chance to steal the victory.

"Coach Tab gave me a quick reminder to not think about the last play. It’s the next play that matters, so I focused on what was going to happen next," he said.

Lucky for Kouame, SJ Belangel came through with the buzzer-beating off-balanced three off the glass that sent the whole Gilas team, and its throngs of supporters worldwide watching on their TV screens, in jubilation as the Philippines finally got one over rival Korea for the first time since 2013.

That exhilarating finish all the more made Kouame's debut truly one for the books.

"I feel super proud to play my first game as a Filipino. This has been the result of all we've done, from the naturalization thing to all the practices," he said. "I’m really blessed be with this team, with these young guys. It’s all love we share with each other and we appreciate the game no matter what happens."

