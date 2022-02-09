Gilas confirms Thirdy Ravena playing in Fiba home qualifiers

THIRDY Ravena will indeed join Gilas Pilipinas for the February window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas team manager Butch Antonio confirmed to Spin.ph that the San-En NeoPhoenix guard arrived in the country on Tuesday night and will join the national team for its buildup ahead of the games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum later this month.

He is the second player from the Japan B.League to get a clearance and join Gilas after Dwight Ramos of the Toyama Grouses.

Thirdy Ravena is back with Gilas.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Ravena will immediately go to work as he tries to build chemistry with Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, William Navarro, Tzaddy Rangel, Jaydee Tungcab, and naturalized player Ange Kouame in the new-look Gilas pool under coach Chot Reyes.

Players from TNT Tropang Giga will beef up the team as the Philippines braces for games against Korea, New Zealand, and India from Feb. 24 to 28 at the Big Dome.

This will mark Ravena's return to the national team in Fiba competitions after suiting up in the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Jakarta, posting 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in the Philippines' 100-70 win over Indonesia.

He also played for Gilas in its fourth place finish in the King Abdullah Cup in Jordan last year.

Ravena's Gilas stint means that he will miss his final series of games in the B.League against his older brother Kiefer with San-En and the Shiga Lakestars set to collide on Feb. 26 and 27 at Hamamatsu Arena.

The 6-foot-3 high-flyer will also be absent for the NeoPhoenix when they host Alvark Tokyo on March 5 and 6 at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

If Ravena leaves the country immediately after the Fiba window, he will first have to undergo a seven-day quarantine upon arrival in Japan and the earliest he can return for San-En will be on March 9 versus Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at Dolphin's Arena.

The NeoPhoenix currently sit at the cellar of the first division with their 4-27 win-loss record.

