Gilas coach expects Ramos to prove big game vs Thailand is no fluke

DWIGHT Ramos was impressive in Gilas Pilipinas' 93-61 victory over Thailand on Friday and coach Jong Uichico hopes to see more of the same from the young guard on a consistent basis.

"I'm very happy with his performance. But we will see in the next game how his performance will be, if it will still be the same," Uichico said of his Fil-Am guard.

Ramos turned heads in the Philippines' first game in the Manama bubble of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers as he made all of his seven shots to rack up 20 points while collecting seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

His performance anchored Gilas' second-quarter breakaway as it improved to 2-0 win-loss in Group A of the qualifiers.

But it wasn't just Ramos who impressed Uichico, who was happy with how the Gilas cadets handled themselves after just two weeks of practices together.

"Coming into this game, we weren't sure how we would play because of the seven- to eight-month layoff," he said.

"We were just feeling ourselves at the start of the game. Fortunately, the game turned around at the start of the second quarter. We also had more depth than them that is why the outcome was decided somewhere in the fourth quarter."

Uichico also lauded debutants like Justine Baltazar, Rey Suerte, and Javi Gomez de Liano.

"I was pleasantly surprised with their performance," he said after the young guns bamboozled the all-pro Thai team.

Baltazar was a force down low with his 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block; Suerte had nine points and two assists, and Gomez de Liano added nine of his own alongside three boards.