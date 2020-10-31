Gilas Pilipinas braces for Thailand, Korea challenge in Manama bubble

GILAS Pilipinas is bracing for a killer three games in a five-day stretch come the November window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama.

A pair of games against Southeast Asian foe Thailand and longtime rival Korea will be played as Fiba released its schedule of games for the planned bubble in Bahrain.

Up first will be the clash between Gilas and Thailand on November 26, which will be a rematch of the gold medal game in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last year.

Tyler Lamb led the Thais against the Pinoys in the SEA Games.

This game was the postponed affair from the February window when the global COVID-19 pandemic was only starting to affect the region.

On November 28, Ricardo Ratliffe, now known as Ra Gun A, and the rest of Korea will be up next in the schedule for the Philippines.

Gilas and Thailand cross paths anew on November 30 to wrap up its schedule in the Bahrain bubble.

The Philippines currently sports a 1-0 record in Group A, coming from its 100-70 victory over Indonesia in Jakarta last February 24.

Previous reports have surfaced that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is looking to gather an all-cadets team and is planning to hold trainings in its own bubble at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, pending a clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

That leaves Gilas with a little less than three weeks of practices before it flies to Manama for the said games.

