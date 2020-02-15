Gilas begins process of selecting Final 15 for Indonesia qualifier

GILAS Pilipinas is set to start the process of selecting the final lineup for the team’s debut in the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers against Indonesia on February 23.

Gilas interim coach Mark Dickel said the coaching staff is set to discuss who will make it to the Final 15 for the team’s lone match in the first window against Indonesia at the Britama Arena in Jakarta.

“I’m sure we’ll go back and forth with the coaches tonight and probably try to put together the 15 and start talking about combinations on who we should start and what’s going on,” said Dickel at the end of practice on Saturday night at the Meralco Gym.

Dickel said everyone in the pool that has been practicing the last several days are in consideration for the final roster.

“I’ve really tried to have an open mind about the players that are here and let the team kinda pick itself based on how they are performing. I didn’t want to come in here with any preconceived ideas because then you don’t get guys a real chance to force their way in,” said Dickel.

Gilas initially named a 24-man pool for the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, but several players like Japeth Aguilar, Christian Standhardinger, and Mac Belo have already begged off due to different reasons.

Vic Manuel, Abu Tratter, and Javee Mocon were the latest inclusions in the pool following the decision of other members of the pool to skip the first window. Manuel and Ray Parks have yet to join practice.

Due to the coronavirus threat, Fiba has decided to postpone Gilas Pilipinas’ home match against Thailand on February 20. The Feb. 23 match is still a go, although a government ministry directive in Indonesia has sought its postponement.

Dickel admitted the selection process is still in the early stage but the final lineup could come in the next 48 days following the guidelines given by Fiba on the submission of final rosters.

“Over the next couple of days, we have to release to Fiba just to let them know who’s going to be [in the lineup] for clearance reasons. I’m sure over the next 48 hours, that will be confirmed and released,” Dickel said.

“We haven’t really thought too much about who is going to make the 15 or the 12. It’s just been more about really impressed with how the players have played and how hard they’ve competed and stuff like that. It’s really good,” said Dickel.