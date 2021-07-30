Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jul 30
    FIBA

    Kouame makes big plays as Gilas holds off Tunisia in OT

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now

    ANGE Kouame made big plays late as Gilas Pilipinas shocked African powerhouse Tunisia in overtime, 74-73, to clinch a semifinal spot in the King Abdullah Cup on Friday (Manila time) at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

    The naturalized center made the assist that led to Thirdy Ravena's marginal free throw with 9.1 seconds left then completed the job with a big block on Achref Gannouni that preserved Gilas' second win in three games in the five-nation tournament.

    Kouame finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five blocks, and two steals for Gilas, which held on despite making only 10 of its 33 attempts for a 30-percent clip.

    Ange Kouame

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Dwight Ramos added 11 points, three boards, and two assists, while SJ Belangel had 10 points and four assists in a game where Tunisia battled back from 73-69 to tie the score on Ahmed Addami's drive in the final 14.2 ticks of overtime.

    That completed Gilas' fightback from a 59-51 fourth-quarter deficit that saw Rey Suerte tie the game at 66 with a three with 33.7 seconds remaining.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Isaac Go also delivered a solid eight points, three boards, and two assists, as Ravena and Matt Nieto both scored seven in the win.

      Gilas closes its elimination assignment against Jordan-A on July 31 at 12 a.m., with the hosts holding an identical 2-1 card.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again