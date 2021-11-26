Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Iran, Australia or New Zealand? Gilas awaits fate in Fiba Asia Cup draw

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Gilas Pilipinas huddle
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    GILAS Pilipinas' group in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup will be known when the draw ceremony is held on Dec. 8.

    Gilas can expect a tough draw as it is expected to face off against at least one of the teams in Pot 1, namely defending champion and 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Australia, contenders Iran and New Zealand, and host Indonesia.

    PH in Pot 2

    The Philippines is expected to be in Pot 2, together with China, Korea, and Japan, in the draw for the July 12 to 24 showpiece set in Indonesia.

    The 16 nations will be divided into groups of four. Also awaiting their destinies are Jordan, Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, India, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

      Gilas is motivated to rebound from its 2017 showing where the Filipinos placed seventh, the country's worst finish in the Asia Cup in eight years.

      PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

