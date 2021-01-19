Gilas awaiting at least two more cadets before bubble training begins

GILAS Pilipinas is hoping to bring in at least two more cadets inside its training bubble at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

National team manager Gabby Cui told Spin.ph that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is in constant communication with a pair of young guns before it formally begins its practice sessions on Friday.

"Hopefully, one or two more cadets, but we're waiting for their confirmation pa," he said in a short text message on Tuesday.

Those two, insiders say, are Dwight Ramos and Juan Gomez de Liano who had standout performances in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain back in November.

The 6-foot-4 Ramos was easily the second window's breakout star, with the Fil-Am averaging 12.7 points on 61-percent shooting from the field, on top of 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals in the three games of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the 5-foot-11 Gomez de Liano is just as cool as they come, nabbing 12.0 points on 47-percent clip from downown, to go with 3.0 boards and 3.0 dimes in the qualifying games.

Majority of the players called up in the last window are already inside the Calamba training bubble.

Already training are Isaac Go, twins Matt and Mike Nieto, Rey Suerte, Justine Baltazar, Calvin Oftana, Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso, William Navarro, Kemark Carino, and prospective naturalized player Ange Kouame.

Among the cadet regulars, yet to be accounted for is Kobe Paras.

On the other hand, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, and Justin Chua are the PBA players already practicing with the young guns, with Toy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, and first-time invitee Raul Soyud set to join the pool on Friday.

Gilas is preparing for the third window of qualifiers set in Clark, with games set against Korea on Feb. 18, Indonesia on Feb. 20, and Korea again on Feb. 22.